Betway Premiership relegated club announces ex-Ajax player’s move

Cape Town City was relegated from the Betway Premiership last season, but that hasn’t affected the club’s ability to attract players with strong credentials.

Details: The Cape Town-based club has announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart, marking his first experience playing outside Europe. No details of his contract have been disclosed.

Reminder: The 32-year-old van der Hart is a product of Ajax’s academy, though he made only one senior appearance for the Amsterdam giants. He later played in the Netherlands for PEC Zwolle and Heerenveen, before moving to Poland to join Lech Poznań.

During his three years with Kolejorz, he made 73 appearances and helped the team win the Polish Ekstraklasa title in 2022 — his only major trophy as a first-choice goalkeeper. He also won two Eredivisie titles with Ajax, though he served as a backup in those campaigns.

Cape Town City is currently involved in a legal dispute with Marumo Gallants, a case that could potentially see the club reinstated to the Betway Premiership.