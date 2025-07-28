Scandal in the Betway Premiership. Marumo Gallants facing relegation

The new Betway Premiership season is just around the corner, but it turns out the list of participating clubs is not yet fully confirmed. One team now faces the threat of relegation.

Details: According to iDiski Times, a verdict has been issued in the case brought by Cape Town City against Marumo Gallants. The former filed a complaint that Gallants player Monde Mpambaniso had been improperly registered, as he lacked a mandatory clearance certificate from his previous club.

This document is required, and its absence constitutes a breach of league regulations. As a result, South Africa’s arbitration panel ruled that Gallants must pay a fine of 100,000 rand for every match Mpambaniso played and those matches must be forfeited.

Consequently, Gallants would lose 28 points, dropping from 32 to just 4, sending them to the bottom of the table. Cape Town City, who were relegated after losing in the promotion/relegation playoffs, would take their place in the Premiership.

The PSL disciplinary committee will now make the final decision on any table reshuffle — with less than two weeks remaining before the new season kicks off.

Reminder: Cape Town City finished second in the playoffs for a Premiership spot, being relegated from Premier League.