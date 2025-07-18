Joined just two weeks ago. Roger De Sá leaves Cape Town City

Cape Town City endured a disastrous previous season, which ended in relegation to South Africa’s lower division. But the bad news for the club doesn’t stop there.

Details: Just two weeks ago, Roger De Sá was appointed as the team’s technical director, but he has already left Cape Town City. According to iDiski Times, De Sá is now preparing to leave the club and join the Oman national team. He will reunite with Carlos Queiroz, with whom he has worked for many years.

Queiroz was appointed as the new head coach of Oman’s national team three days ago and immediately brought in De Sá.

As previously reported, Jan Vreman was named the new head coach of Cape Town City. During his unveiling, he expressed a desire to implement an attractive style of football.

Reminder: Notably, after being relegated from the Betway Premier League this season, the team now faces a tough challenge — returning to the top flight of South African football. The club has begun its rebuilding process by terminating the contracts of nine players