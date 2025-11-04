ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 12 Schedule and Results

Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 12 Schedule and Results

All the key details.
Football news Today, 12:10
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 12 Schedule and Results Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

This week will feature the matches of Round 12 in the Betway Championship, set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 4–5.

The round will include fixtures such as Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College, Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay, Mamelodi Sundowns hosting TS Galaxy, and Orlando Pirates traveling to face Golden Arrows.

Our Dailysports team has prepared the full schedule, all results, and the updated standings for the latest round of the Betway Premiership.

All kick-off times are in CET.

Betway Premiership – Round 12

  • November 4

18:30 Sekhukhune United – Richards Bay
18:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Orbit College
18:30 Chippa United – Magesi
18:30 AmaZulu – Polokwane City

  • November 5

18:30 Stellenbosch – Sivelele
18:30 Mamelodi Sundowns – TS Galaxy
18:30 Golden Arrows – Orlando Pirates
18:30 Durban City – Marumo Gallants

Betway Premiership – League Table

South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
