Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 12 Schedule and Results
This week will feature the matches of Round 12 in the Betway Championship, set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 4–5.
The round will include fixtures such as Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College, Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay, Mamelodi Sundowns hosting TS Galaxy, and Orlando Pirates traveling to face Golden Arrows.
Our Dailysports team has prepared the full schedule, all results, and the updated standings for the latest round of the Betway Premiership.
All kick-off times are in CET.
Betway Premiership – Round 12
- November 4
18:30 Sekhukhune United – Richards Bay
18:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Orbit College
18:30 Chippa United – Magesi
18:30 AmaZulu – Polokwane City
- November 5
18:30 Stellenbosch – Sivelele
18:30 Mamelodi Sundowns – TS Galaxy
18:30 Golden Arrows – Orlando Pirates
18:30 Durban City – Marumo Gallants