Betis announce signing of Barcelona academy graduate

Sevilla's "Real Betis" press office has announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Alex Collado from "Barcelona".

The player has joined the new club on a free transfer, and Barcelona will receive only 20 percent of any future transfer fee involving the player. Collado has signed a contract with the Sevilla-based club that will be valid until the summer of 2029.

The 24-year-old Collado is a product of Barcelona's youth academy. He has only made two appearances for the senior team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. In the previous season, the winger played for "Elche" on loan, making 17 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing one assist. While at Barcelona, Collado won the La Liga title in the 2018/2019 season and also triumphed in the UEFA Youth League in the 2017/2018 season.

Collado played one match for the Spanish U19 national team in 2017.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Real Betis" finished in sixth place in the Spanish league table, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.