Bernardo Silva is determined to leave Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is determined to leave the team this summer.

According to information from Le Parisien, the Portuguese footballer has already informed the leadership of the “citizens” about his desire to move to PSG.

Manchester City boss Josep Guardiola is already aware of the player's decision and is asking the club to do everything possible to keep the 28-year-old.

Interest in the player from PSG has been repeatedly reported. The club hopes that the Portuguese will be able to become the new leader of the team, which was Lionel Messi, who left for Inter Miami.

Bernardo Silva made 34 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

As part of Manchester City last season, Bernardo Silva designed the treble - the "townspeople" became champions of the national championship, won the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Bernardo Silva has an estimated value of €80m, according to Transfermarkt. His deal with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2025.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
