Berardi may move to one of the top clubs in Serie A

"Lazio" is interested in purchasing midfielder Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo and the Italian national team, reports TMW.

According to the source, the Roman club is willing to pay €20 million for the player and also include midfielder Matteo Cancellieri in the deal.

In the current season, 28-year-old Berardi has played 27 matches in all competitions for Sassuolo, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.