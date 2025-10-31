Benin : Adam Akimey Joins the National Team to Boost the Attack

Adam Akimey is poised for a major achievement.

A new talent has joined the Benin national team to bolster their attack. Recently signed, 21-year-old Swedish-Beninese striker Adam Akimey has decided to play for the Cheetahs. A former Swedish youth international, he is currently in excellent form with his club, Helsingborg IF.

Akimey agreed to join the national team after several discussions with coach Gernot Rohr. This decision represents a significant step in his international career. Having come through the ranks at Hammarby IF, he has scored over fifteen goals to date.

Currently playing in Superettan, the Swedish second division, Adam Akimey has been selected for the friendly match against Burkina Faso, scheduled for November 18, 2025. He is due to arrive in Cotonou on November 10 to prepare with his new teammates and make his first appearance in the colors of Benin.