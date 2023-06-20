Bellingham assessed Ancelotti's abilities
Football news Today, 06:09
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has spoken out about his new mentor Carlo Ancelotti.
The German midfielder considers the Italian a special coach with huge achievements and trophies won.
The footballer admitted that Ancelotti's words about him influenced his decision to move to Real Madrid.
"I look forward to playing under him and I will try to give everything for the team on the field," he said.
