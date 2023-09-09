Belgium narrowly defeats Azerbaijan in the qualifying match for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

The qualification for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, which will be held in Germany, continues. Belgium played the fourth qualifying match against Azerbaijan.

Belgium started the match very strongly and were the first to create a scoring opportunity in the 32nd minute. Kun Katsels made a header, but the goalkeeper of Azerbaijan saved the team. However, six minutes later, the Belgians scored a goal. Midfielder Yannick Carrasco scored the ball. The first half ended with a minimal advantage for Belgium.

In the second half of the match, Belgium gave the ball to the hosts and waited for their moment. In the 60th minute, the guests could have doubled their advantage, but again the goalkeeper of Azerbaijan saved. Until the end of the match, Belgium was able to keep the advantage, and did not allow the hosts to create any scoring opportunity.

The Belgians score ten points and climb to the top of Group F.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

Azerbaijan - Belgium - 0:1

Goals: 0:1 - 38 Carrasco