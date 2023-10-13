Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger

Bayern Munich is planning to extend the contract of their winger Leroy Sane, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, the extension of the contract with the 27-year-old German is a priority for Bayern in the coming months, and negotiations will start soon. Leroy Sane himself is happy at the club and in the city where he lives.

As per Bild, Bayern Munich midfielder Leroy Sane might change clubs in the near future. The source suggests that the star German winger could continue his career in La Liga.

In the Spanish league, "Barcelona" and "Real Madrid" have shown interest in the 27-year-old German. However, the source emphasizes that Sane has not discussed his future with the Munich club.

Sane moved to Bayern Munich from Manchester City in July 2020, with a transfer fee of almost 50 million euros. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. According to Transfermarkt, the player is currently valued at 65 million euros. Last season, the German national team player played 44 matches in all competitions for the Munich team.