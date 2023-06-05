"Bayern Munich" may sell their key defender to "Real Madrid"

Defender of Bayern Munich and the Canadian national team, Alphonso Davies, may move to Real Madrid, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, representatives of the Madrid club have already held preliminary talks with their counterparts from Munich. Bayern Munich may be willing to sell the player as he refuses to extend his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2025.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Davies has played 38 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.