Bayern Munich is interested in a winger from Girona

Bayern Munich is interested in a winger from Girona

Football news Today, 09:45
Oliver White
Ukrainian forward Victor Tsygankov of the Spanish club Girona has attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

According to reports from Bild, scouts from Bayern Munich plan to attend several matches of the Spanish team to observe the player in person. Bayern is considering a potential transfer for the following summer, and the likelihood of Tsygankov's transfer could increase if players like Gnabry or Sané leave the club.

It's worth noting that the Ukrainian player moved to Girona from Dynamo Kyiv in the winter of 2022. Since then, he has played 27 matches for the team, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists. Currently, he is recovering from an injury.

Additionally, Transfermarkt values Tsygankov at 22 million euros, while Girona is reportedly aiming to receive no less than 30 million euros from the sale of the player.

