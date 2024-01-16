RU RU NG NG
Bayern Munich intends to finalize a new contract with their key player

Bayern Munich intends to finalize a new contract with their key player

Football news Today, 09:41
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: Getty Images

Bayern Munich intends to extend the contract with winger Leroy Sane. This information has been confirmed by the sporting director of the Munich club, Christoph Freund.

The current agreement with the German national team winger is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, but the club does not want to delay the decision on extending the collaboration with the player.

“We're not in a rush, but there will also be talks with Leroy. We are very, very happy with him. It's his best year at FC Bayern. That’s why I’m positive that he could stay at Bayern for longer” quotes Freund famous insider Fabrizio Romano.

Sane has been playing for Bayern since 2020, with the super club paying €49 million to Manchester City for the transfer of the forward. Since then, the winger has scored 47 goals and provided 48 assists in 158 matches for Bayern.

Earlier, Christoph Freun indirectly confirmed Bayern's interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain and French national team defender Nordi Mukiele.

Thomas Tuchel's team is currently in second place in the Bundesliga table, trailing Bayer by four points. In early January, Bayern signed Tottenham and England national team defender Eric Dier.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
