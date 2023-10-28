RU RU NG NG
Bayern legend returns to team after injury

Bayern legend returns to team after injury

Football news Today, 04:43
Bayern legend returns to team after injury

The head coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, has confirmed that the club's legend is set to make his first start in a year in today's match. The encounter with Darmstadt at the Allianz Arena may enable Munich to extend their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga. Currently, Bayern has secured six victories and two draws in eight matches, accumulating twenty points and occupying third place in the standings.

An additional boost for the team could come from the return of the club legend, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The German shot-stopper last played for Bayern almost a year ago, on November 12, 2022, in a match against Schalke. Subsequently, Neuer represented the German national team at the World Cup in Qatar and, during the winter break, suffered a leg injury while skiing at a mountain resort.

On Friday, Tuchel confirmed that, barring any significant issues, Neuer will regain his place in the starting lineup, replacing Sven Ulreich, who deputized for the 37-year-old player this season.

"If everything goes well in training, he will play on Saturday. He's looking forward to it, and so are we. I'm sure many other people are too.

It's a special situation. I feel his excitement, and his emotions are evident. He has a lot of experience. He's enjoying this moment right now and can be proud of himself. I want him to savor the moment, whatever it may be; it's a good source of strength for him.

Besides, we all have nerves and excitement to deal with. Now we hope he can quickly get back into form, and that everything goes well."

If Neuer does indeed play in today's match, it will be his first appearance under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, as the German coach took the helm of the club in March of this year. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper returned to training at the end of September, but his comeback to the team was postponed due to complications in his recovery from the injury.

