Bayern interested in transfer of Juventus winger
Football news Today, 04:53
Photo: Juventus Twitter
Bayern are interested in the transfer of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.
According to a source, the transfer is quite likely, as the player is unhappy with his situation at the Turin club.
The German club is ready to offer 50 million euros for the 25-year-old Italian.
It should be noted that Chiesa's contract with Juventus runs until 2025.
