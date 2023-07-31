RU RU
Main News Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team

Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team

Football news Today, 09:20
Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team Photo: David Raya's Instagram/Author Unknown

Bayern Munich have failed to reach an agreement on the transfer of Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the German club wanted to rent the player until the summer of 2024 with the option to buy later. However, this option did not suit the English club, which wants to sell the goalkeeper for about 50 million euros. Earlier it was reported that Arsenal and Tottenham were also interested in the Spaniard.

Raya, 27, has been with Brentford since 2019. He moved to the club from Blackburn. The transfer amount was 3.35 million euros. Raya made 161 appearances in all competitions for Brentford and conceded 162 goals. In addition, he completed 54 matches without conceding goals.

Raya has been playing for Spain since 2022. In total, he played two matches for the Spanish national team and conceded two goals.

Recall that last season Bayern became the champion of Germany. Thus, the Munich club won the opportunity to play in the Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Brentford Bayern Munich Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:20 Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team Football news Today, 08:50 Marseille close to signing Senegal striker Football news Today, 08:10 David de Gea may move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:30 Chelsea want to buy Spanish goalkeeper Football news Today, 06:50 Napoli want to buy Bundesliga defender Football news Today, 06:10 One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 04:50 Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man Football news Today, 04:15 Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed Football news Today, 04:00 Chelsea close to signing France defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023