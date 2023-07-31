Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team

Bayern Munich have failed to reach an agreement on the transfer of Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the German club wanted to rent the player until the summer of 2024 with the option to buy later. However, this option did not suit the English club, which wants to sell the goalkeeper for about 50 million euros. Earlier it was reported that Arsenal and Tottenham were also interested in the Spaniard.

Raya, 27, has been with Brentford since 2019. He moved to the club from Blackburn. The transfer amount was 3.35 million euros. Raya made 161 appearances in all competitions for Brentford and conceded 162 goals. In addition, he completed 54 matches without conceding goals.

Raya has been playing for Spain since 2022. In total, he played two matches for the Spanish national team and conceded two goals.

Recall that last season Bayern became the champion of Germany. Thus, the Munich club won the opportunity to play in the Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.