Bayern fail to buy Sevilla star

Football news Today, 11:39
Bayern fail to buy Sevilla star Photo: instagram Yassina Bounou / Author unknown

According to journalist Luca Bendoni's Twitter, Bayern Munich was unable to reach an agreement for the transfer of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Sevilla and the Moroccan national team.

The German club reportedly offered eight million euros for the player, with an additional four million euros as bonuses. However, Sevilla turned down the offer, considering it insufficient. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is also interested in the goalkeeper and is willing to pay 12 million euros for him.

Yassine Bounou, 32 years old, has been playing for Sevilla since September 2020, having joined the club from Girona. The initial transfer fee was four million euros. During his time with Sevilla, he has appeared in 140 matches across all competitions and conceded 138 goals. Additionally, he kept clean sheets in 58 matches. As part of Sevilla, Bounou won the UEFA Europa League twice in the 2019/2020 and 2022/2023 seasons. Before that, he played for Atletico Madrid and Saragossa.

Bounou has been representing the Moroccan national team since 2013. He has played 54 matches for Morocco and conceded 28 goals. He also participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the national team, where Morocco finished in fourth place.

