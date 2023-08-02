Bayern beat Liverpool with hockey score

In a friendly match, German club "Bayern Munich" secured a victory over English club "Liverpool" with a score of 4:3. The match took place at the "National Stadium" in Singapore.

At the beginning of the match, Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Liverpool. In the middle of the first half, Virgil van Dijk increased the lead for the English club. On the 33rd minute, Serge Gnabry reduced the deficit for Bayern Munich. Towards the end of the first half, Leroy Sane equalized the score. In the middle of the second half, Liverpool took the lead again with a goal from Luis Diaz. On the 80th minute, Josip Stanisic leveled the score for Bayern. In the closing moments of the match, the victory for the German club was sealed by a goal from Frank Kessie.

"Liverpool" England - "Bayern Munich" Germany - 3:4 (2:2, 1:2)

Goals: Gakpo, 2 - 1:0, van Dijk, 28 - 2:0, Gnabry, 33 - 2:1, Sane, 42 - 2:2, Diaz, 66 - 3:2, Stanisic, 80 - 3:3, Kessie, 90+1 - 3:4

"Liverpool": Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Tsimikas, 62), Matip (Konate, 46), van Dijk (Cuansa, 76), Robertson (Elliott, 62), Soboszlai (McConnell, 76), MacAllister (Nunes, 46), Jones (Clark, 75), Salah (Dowk, 76), Diogo Jota (Diaz, 46), Gakpo (Gomes, 62).

"Bayern Munich": Sommer (Ulreich, 46), Pavard (Kreci, 61), Upamecano (Stanisic, 61), Kim Min-Jae (de Ligt, 46), Davis (Mazraoui, 61), Kimmich (Pavlovic, 69), Goretzka (Laimer, 61), Sane (Coman, 46), Musiala (Ibrahimovic, 61), Gnabry (Gravenberch, 61), Tel (Sarr, 69).