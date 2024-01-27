Bayern beat Augsburg in a tense match

On January 27, in the 19th round match of the German Bundesliga, Bayern faced Augsburg away.

The match unexpectedly began with dangerous moments near the Munich team's goal. First, after VAR review, the referee did not award a penalty for Matthijs de Ligt's handball, and five minutes later, the ball ended up in the guests' net, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

The guests recovered by the middle of the first half and converted one of their first good moments near the opponents' goal. The precise strike was credited to 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic. At the end of the first half, Alphonso Davies marked the game with a superb goal. He managed an incredible long-range shot that caught the surprised goalkeeper off guard.

At the beginning of the second half, Augsburg scored one goal, but just a few minutes later, Harry Kane once again secured a comfortable lead for his team. Interestingly, this goal marked the 23rd for the English striker in the current Bundesliga season.

In the final minutes, Augsburg had a chance to reduce the deficit, but Sven Michel missed a penalty, with Manuel Neuer making a fantastic save. A few minutes later, Thomas Müller conceded another penalty into his own net. Demirovic's shot was unstoppable for the goalkeeper.

Augsburg — Bayern — 2:3

Goals: Demirovic 52, 90+4 (penalty) - Pavlovic 23, Davies 45+5, Kane 58.

Missed penalty: Sven Michel 88 (Augsburg)