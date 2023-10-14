RU RU NG NG
Bayern are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

Bayern are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper

Football news Today, 02:59
Robert Sykes
Bayern Munich is exploring alternatives to replace the 37-year-old Manuel Neuer. The veteran and team captain have been absent from the Munich club for nearly a year following a leg fracture in January of this year, prompting the club's management to seek his successor. Foot Mercato reports that Bayern Munich is considering the Swiss goalkeeper of Borussia Dortmund, Gregor Kobel.

The French publication indicates that the leadership of the Munich club has already had multiple contacts with the player himself. However, Kobel recently extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028, which might pose an obstacle to this deal. Additionally, it is believed that the Dortmund club would demand €70 million for their player, which may not be agreeable to the interested party. Consequently, Bayern will need to negotiate directly with the club's management.

In the winter, Bayern Munich had already signed a Swiss goalkeeper, Jan Sommer, from Borussia Monchengladbach, during Manuel Neuer's injury period. However, during the summer transfer window, the Swiss national team goalkeeper moved to Inter Milan, and now the primary goalkeeper for the German team is Sven Ulreich.

Gregor Kobel made his transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 2021 from Stuttgart for €15 million and serves as the main goalkeeper for his team.

