Bayer humiliated Bayern, Qatar defends Asian title. Daily Digest for February 10

Saturday, February 10th, turned out to be rich in various events and news in the world of sports. The Dailysports editorial team has prepared a digest for you to keep you informed of all the most important news events.

Bayer Crushes Bayern and Secures Top Spot in Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen crushed Bayern Munich (3:0) in the central match of the Bundesliga. Goals from Stanisic, Grimaldo, and Frimpong secured the victory for the Leverkusen team. The Pharmacists now lead their main rival by five points. There are 13 rounds left in the Bundesliga season.

Real Madrid Destroys Girona and Extends Lead

Real Madrid thrashed Girona with a score of 4:0. Bellingham scored a brace, with Vinicius and Rodrigo also finding the net. Carlo Ancelotti's team has pulled away from Barcelona by five points, and the race for the La Liga title may soon lose its intrigue.

Qatar Defends Asia's Championship Title

The Qatar national team became the champions of the 2023 Asian Cup. In the tournament's final match, held in Qatar, the hosts defeated Jordan 3:1. All three goals for the winners were scored by Al-Sadd forward Akram Afif, all from penalties. This triumph marked Qatar's second consecutive victory after winning in 2019.

Barcelona Eyeing Xabi Alonso

The Catalan Barcelona is in search of a new head coach for the next season. According to Mundo Deportivo, Xabi Alonso, the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, is also being considered as a potential candidate for the position of the team's head coach. The source specifies that the "blaugrana" are monitoring his work in the Bundesliga, but his candidacy is not the top priority for the Catalan club.

Napoli Finds Replacement for Osimhen in Bologna

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has attracted the attention of Napoli. According to Football Italia, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already met with the management of Bologna to lay the groundwork for a possible transfer.

Zirkzee is valued at €50 million, and Napoli may have enough funds to acquire him in the summer, considering the expected sale of Victor Osimhen.

Southgate May Extend Contract with England National Team

The English Football Association is interested in having the head coach of the national team, Gareth Southgate, stay on after the European Championship this summer, according to BBC.

It was previously expected that Southgate would leave after the final part of the tournament, which will be held in Germany. However, the 53-year-old coach does not rule out the possibility of staying in his position until the 2026 World Cup, as he mentioned after the UEFA Nations League draw.