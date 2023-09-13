Bayern Munich unveiled a monument to the legendary striker Gerd Müller. The monument to the former team player was unveiled on September 12 near the home arena of the Munich team, the Allianz Arena.

Gerd Müller began playing professionally in 1960 at the TSV 1861 club. In 1964 he moved to Bayern, with whom he won almost every possible trophy in European football in the 1960s and 1970s.

In total, for the team from Munich, he played 427 matches in the German championship, in which Müller scored 365 goals.

In the 1971/1972 season, he scored 40 goals in the national championship, which became a record for many years. It was surpassed in the 2020/2021 season by Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski, who scored 41 goals.

In addition, Müller also held a performance record at the European club level for a long time. In European competition, he scored 69 goals in 77 matches. In 2010, this figure was surpassed by striker Raulei.

Muller ended his career in the United States in the late 70s, where he spent three seasons with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers club.

The forward played 62 matches for the German national team and scored 68 goals. In the summer of 2021, Müller died at the age of 75.