Battle-ready squad! Rassie Erasmus announces South Africa's rugby lineup for clash against New Zealand

One of the season's most crucial matches.

The best of the best are set to defend the Springboks' colors.

Details: This Saturday, the decisive showdown awaits the Springboks at Eden Park as they face off against New Zealand.

The All Blacks last defeated the Springboks in 2023, but since then, the Springboks have notched up four consecutive victories.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has finalized his squad for the headline-grabbing fixture:

STARTERS:

15 WILLIE LE ROUX.

14 CHESLIN KOLBE.

13 JESSE KRIEL (C).

12 DAMIAN DE ALLENDE.

11 CANAN MOODIE.

10 HANDRE POLLARD.

9 GRANT WILLIAMS.

8 SIVA KOLISI.

7 PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT.

6 MARCO VAN STADEN.

5 RUAN NORTJE.

4 EBEN ETZEBETH.

3 THOMAS DU TOIT.

2 MALCOLM MARX.

1 OX NCHE.

SUBS:

16 JAN-HENDRIK WESSELS.

17 BOAN VENTER.

18 WILCO LOUW.

19 LOODDE JAGER.

20 KWAGGA SMITH.

21 COBUS REINACH.

22 SACHA FEINBERG-MNGOMEZULU.

23 ETHAN HOOKER.

The All Blacks vs Springboks fixture will take place on 06.09.2025 at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Rassie Erasmus names his Springbok team for #TheRugbyChampionship showdown against the All Blacks at Eden Park 🇿🇦🚨#SSRugby pic.twitter.com/ECdbSYgyCl — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 4, 2025

