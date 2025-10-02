RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona’s return delayed again: Olympiacos clash won’t be played at Camp Nou

Barcelona’s return delayed again: Olympiacos clash won’t be played at Camp Nou

Another match away from home.
Football news Today, 04:54
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona’s return delayed again: Olympiacos clash won’t be played at Camp Nou Getty Images

Barcelona still cannot return to Camp Nou for competitive action. After hosting PSG at a different venue, the Catalans will once again play their next game elsewhere.

Details: The club has officially confirmed that their UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 fixture against Olympiacos will be held at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Quote: “The club continues to work on obtaining the necessary administrative permits to reopen Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks. As part of this process, FC Barcelona is addressing new amendments shared by the Barcelona City Council last week,” the statement read.

The game against Olympiacos will take place on Tuesday, October 21, kicking off at 18:45 CET. After two rounds, Barça sit on three points, having beaten Newcastle 2-1 and lost 2-1 to PSG.

Reminder: PSG’s winning goal against Barcelona sparked protests over a potential offside, but after a brief VAR review, the goal was confirmed.

