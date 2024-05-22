Barcelona's representatives in London held the favourite to replace Xavi

The Barcelona management has decided on an ideal candidate to replace Xavi, who angered Joan Laporta with his comments at a press conference and will be dismissed.

According to Toni Juanmartí, Barcelona's sporting director Deco and the club's football coordinator Bojan Krkić flew to London today to meet with German coach Hansi Flick. Flick's agent, Pini Zahavi, will also be present at the meeting.

It is expected that if Barcelona fails to reach an agreement with Flick, Xavi will be replaced by Barcelona B head coach Rafael Márquez.

The appointment of Flick is a personal desire of Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta. Flick himself dreams of coaching Barcelona and has turned down a return to Bayern Munich for this opportunity.

Flick has been unemployed since September of last year, after being dismissed from the German national team following a series of poor results in friendly matches.

Previously, Flick managed Bayern Munich, with whom he won the treble in the 2019/20 season.

With one round remaining in the current season, Barcelona has secured second place in La Liga.