Barcelona winger could move to Aston Villa

"Aston Villa" is showing interest in Barcelona winger and Spanish national team player Ferran Torres, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the English club wants to loan the player until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy for €25 million. However, Barcelona is not satisfied with this option as they would like to sell the player for a higher price and immediately.

In the past season, the 23-year-old Torres played 45 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.