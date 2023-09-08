Barcelona wants to extend the contract with the key player on reduced terms

RU RU NG NG
Barcelona wants to open talks with Frankie De Jong over a contract extension, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona's management wants to extend the contract of key midfielder Frankie De Jong. However, they want to do it on reduced terms. The club recently did the same with goalkeeper Mark-Andre Ter Stegen. The German took a pay cut so that the club could comply with the rules of financial fair play.

Barcelona sees the Dutchman as a key player in the Xavi project. One of Sports Director Deku's tasks is to restore good relations with Frankie's agents. Last summer, they were spoiled by the club putting the Dutchman up for transfer and pressuring him to join Manchester United. De Jong withstood all the pressure then because he wanted to stay in the team and succeed here. He has proven to be an integral part of Xavi's team.

According to sources, De Jong's entourage is in no hurry to sit down at the negotiating table, because there is an active contract for three years. They want to see concrete steps from Barcelona that Frankie is key to the club. De Jong himself decided to focus on football for now.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
