Barcelona want to sign Mallorca midfielder

Barcelona is reportedly interested in midfielder Pablo Maffeo from Mallorca, according to Esport3.

According to the source, the Catalan club is considering the acquisition of the 26-year-old player during the summer transfer window. The transfer fee is estimated to be around €10 million. However, Barcelona's potential purchase of the midfielder is dependent on their ability to loan out one of their own players.

Maffeo has been playing for Mallorca since 2021. He joined the Spanish club on loan from Stuttgart and was later permanently transferred after a year. The transfer fee amounted to €3 million. He has made a total of 73 appearances for Mallorca in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. Maffeo has previously played for Espanyol, Manchester City, Girona, and Huesca.

Maffeo has represented the Spanish youth national team, having played five matches without scoring any goals or providing assists.

Barcelona became the champion of Spain in the previous season, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.