RU RU
Main News Barcelona want to sign Mallorca midfielder

Barcelona want to sign Mallorca midfielder

Football news Today, 14:44
Barcelona want to sign Mallorca midfielder Photo: Instagram Pablo Maffeo / Author unknown

Barcelona is reportedly interested in midfielder Pablo Maffeo from Mallorca, according to Esport3.

According to the source, the Catalan club is considering the acquisition of the 26-year-old player during the summer transfer window. The transfer fee is estimated to be around €10 million. However, Barcelona's potential purchase of the midfielder is dependent on their ability to loan out one of their own players.

Maffeo has been playing for Mallorca since 2021. He joined the Spanish club on loan from Stuttgart and was later permanently transferred after a year. The transfer fee amounted to €3 million. He has made a total of 73 appearances for Mallorca in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. Maffeo has previously played for Espanyol, Manchester City, Girona, and Huesca.

Maffeo has represented the Spanish youth national team, having played five matches without scoring any goals or providing assists.

Barcelona became the champion of Spain in the previous season, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Mallorca LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news Today, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news Today, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap Football news 11 july 2023, 16:55 Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news 09 july 2023, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined Football news 08 july 2023, 16:34 The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent Football news Today, 17:42 Juventus want to get rid of the legendary defender Football news Today, 17:30 “Girona” signed a competitor for the Ukrainian Tsygankov Football news Today, 17:15 Liverpool set Henderson price for Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 16:55 Marseille close to signing Brazil defender Football news Today, 16:42 French striker accused of rape Football news Today, 16:30 Arsenal failed to defeat the club of the Second Bundesliga in a friendly match Football news Today, 16:15 Tottenham have come up with a new way to keep Kane in the team Football news Today, 15:55 Galatasaray sign former Manchester City defender Football news Today, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Libertad vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 14 july 2023 Shelbourne vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023