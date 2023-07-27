Barcelona want to buy the Spanish talented defender

Barcelona is showing interest in the right-back of Real Valladolid and the Spanish youth national team, Ivan Fresneda, according to Diario Sport. The Catalan club may consider signing him in the summer transfer window. The release clause in the talented Spaniard's contract is set at 20 million euros, but Barcelona is not willing to pay that amount. Instead, they may offer Valladolid 10 million euros upfront and the remaining sum as bonuses later.

Previously, it was reported that Ivan Fresneda has also been of interest to Arsenal, Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old Fresneda is a product of Valladolid's youth academy. He has played 26 matches for the club in various competitions, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

As a reminder, Barcelona became the champion of Spain last season, which granted them the opportunity to participate in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.