Barcelona want to buy Argentina midfielder

"Barcelona" is showing interest in midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso from "Tottenham" and the Argentine national team, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Catalan club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the transfer of the Argentine can only happen if the transfer of midfielder Ilkay Gündogan from "Manchester City" and the German national team does not take place.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Lo Celso has been playing for "Villarreal" on loan, participating in 29 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals, and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.