Barcelona U-19 complete the treble! Champions of the UEFA Youth League
Today, 14:00
Today in the Swiss city of Nyon, the final of the 2024/25 UEFA Youth League took place.
Details: There was no suspense in the decisive game. Barcelona U-19 easily crushed their peers from Trabzonspor with a score of 4-1.
The main hero of the match was 18-year-old Malian Ibrahima Diarra, who scored a brace and provided an assist to Hugo Alba.
Thus, Barcelona U-19 completed the treble. They also won the Spanish championship and the Spanish Cup this season.
This UEFA Youth League title is the third in Barcelona U-19's history.
