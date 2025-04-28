Barcelona U-19 complete the treble! Champions of the UEFA Youth League

Today in the Swiss city of Nyon, the final of the 2024/25 UEFA Youth League took place.

Details: There was no suspense in the decisive game. Barcelona U-19 easily crushed their peers from Trabzonspor with a score of 4-1.

The main hero of the match was 18-year-old Malian Ibrahima Diarra, who scored a brace and provided an assist to Hugo Alba.

Thus, Barcelona U-19 completed the treble. They also won the Spanish championship and the Spanish Cup this season.

This UEFA Youth League title is the third in Barcelona U-19's history.

