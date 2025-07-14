Barcelona targets Bayern winger! The deal could happen soon

Barcelona continues to be active in the transfer market.

Details: According to leading BILD journalist Nico Linner, Catalan giants Barcelona have set their sights on Bayern Munich's 23-year-old Spanish winger, Bryan Zaragoza.

It's known that Zaragoza spent last season on loan at Osasuna, but struggled to secure a regular spot in the squad, making 28 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 6 assists before returning to Munich.

There is also reported interest from Celta and Greek side Olympiacos, both of whom are ready to rival Barcelona for Zaragoza's signature by offering him more playing time.

Bryan Zaragoza joined Bayern last year from Granada for €13 million, but managed only 7 appearances for the Bavarians before being loaned out.

The player's current contract with Bayern runs until 2029, but the club has made it clear that they do not see a long-term future together.

According to Transfermarkt, Zaragoza's market value is estimated at €12 million.

