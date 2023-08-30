Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London

Spain and Barcelona star Ansu Fati is close to switching clubs before the current transfer window closes.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter, the giants of the English Premier League are interested in the footballer's services.

In particular, Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in him.

According to the journalist, the “aristocrats” will consider the possibility of transferring the Spanish football player to their team in the next day. At the same time, Spurs are also considering options with Faty, although the London club will try to sign him in the event of a failure with Nottingham winger Brennan Johnson.

In the 2022/2023 season, Fati made 50 appearances for the Spanish team in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and making 4 assists. His agreement with Barcelona is active until June 2027.

According to Transfermarkt, the young Spaniard is currently worth approximately 35 million euros.

This season, he appeared on the field in all three matches of Barcelona in the championship, but did not mark productive actions.