Barcelona sets its sights – Argentine wonderkid Jan Subiabre on the radar

"Blaugrana" are looking to strengthen the right flank.
Football news Today, 02:41
Yann Subiabre for River Plate. Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Everything depends on River Plate.

Details: According to TNT Sports Argentina, Catalan giants Barcelona are seriously interested in signing 18-year-old winger Jan Subiabre from Argentina’s River Plate and the national youth team.

It is reported that Barça have already made contact with the player’s representatives and River Plate, who have made it clear they won’t let their prodigy go for less than €25 million.

Jan Subiabre is a product of River Plate’s academy, and this move could be the first blockbuster transfer of his career. Last season, Subiabre made 14 appearances for River’s senior team, netting one goal.

His current contract with the club runs until 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €1.2 million.

Reminder: Barcelona could get a cash injection. The club has received an offer for Fermin Lopez

