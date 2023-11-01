Barcelona set their sights on the Mexican striker

The Mexican striker of Feyenoord, Santiago Giménez, is in the sphere of interests of Spanish Barcelona.

An ESPN source reports that the Catalan club is well aware that competition for the player will be strong, and the Dutch club will ask for a lot of money for their leader.

This season, 22-year-old Jimenez has scored 13 goals and made three assists in 10 matches in the Dutch championship. The forward also scored two goals in the Champions League.

In the Catalan “Barcelona” they are surprised at how quickly the Mexican was able to get used to the European style of play. Barcelona will continue to keep a close eye on Jimenez in the coming months, but the team's finances are currently in trouble, which could prevent a transfer.

In particular, the club has already agreed on the transfer of Atlético Paranaense striker Vitor Roque, which may influence the decision to buy additional attacking players.