Barcelona ready to sell Spain defender

Inter is reportedly interested in Barcelona and Spain national team defender Eric Garcia, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. He could potentially replace Slovak defender Milan Skriniar at Inter, who is likely to move to PSG. Barcelona is willing to sell Garcia for a fee of 10-15 million euros.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Garcia has played 32 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.