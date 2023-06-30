Barcelona president praised the signing of Gundogan
Football news Today, 06:51
Photo: UEFA Twitter
Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about how he assesses the signing of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
According to Laporta, the player decided to give up Manchester City's money and chose a prestigious club.
"Xavi gave him confidence, we got an experienced player. Gundogan has always dreamed of playing for a big club. We signed a Champions League winner with a lot of experience," he said.
Gündogan played 51 games for Manchester City in all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals and making six assists...
