Barcelona president names untouchable players

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed which players the Catalan club will not sell under any circumstances.

“Last year we were offered 100 million euros for de Jong, but we refused. We do not sell key players. We also had proposals for the transfer of Araujo, Christensen, Pedri and Fati, but they are untouchable”, – quotes the words of Laporta Mundo Deportivo.

Recall that the Catalan club is experiencing serious financial problems. The club's debt exceeds one billion euros.