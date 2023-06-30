Barcelona president confirmed the transfer of Turkish Messi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that his club is interested in Fenerbahce winger Arda Guler, who has already been dubbed the "Turkish Messi".

According to the club manager, Barça hopes to acquire the player next year, as La Liga financial rules currently limit their ability to make transfers.

"We are actively working on this deal and the new club director Ronald Koeman is also expressing his interest in this," he said.

Recall that Guler played 35 games and scored six goals last season.