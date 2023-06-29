Barcelona midfielder wants to leave the team for free

Barcelona midfielder Frank Kessie intends to ask the club to let him go to a new team for free.

It is known that the player is actively interested in the Saudi Arabian "Al Ahli".

According to the Spanish media, the Saudis are willing to offer the 26-year-old player a hefty signing bonus if he joins their team as a free agent.

At the same time, Barça hopes to raise the money for Kessie so they can sign Marcelo Brozovic from Inter.