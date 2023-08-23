Barcelona may sell experienced defender

RU RU NG NG
Defender of Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Marcos Alonso, could leave the club before the closure of the summer transfer window, as reported by AS.

According to the source, the possible sale is due to the challenging financial situation at the Catalan club. However, the head coach of Barcelona is very pleased with the performance of the experienced defender.

The 32-year-old Alonso is a product of Real Madrid's academy. He joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 from Chelsea on a free transfer. He has played a total of 37 matches for the Catalan club in all competitions and scored three goals. As part of Barcelona, Alonso became the champion of Spain last season and also won the Spanish Super Cup. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024 with the possibility of extending for another year. Previously, he also played for Bolton Wanderers, Fiorentina, and Sunderland.

Alonso has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2018. He has played a total of nine matches for the Spanish national team, not scoring any goals but providing two assists.

