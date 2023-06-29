Barcelona may appear in Qatar: it pays a lot of money

Barcelona could give its name to a franchise in Qatar, which would allow it to earn more than 100 million euros.

According to Catalunya Ràdio, the deal is in the early stages of development.

Recently, Barça bosses met in Doha with representatives of Baladi Holding. Qatari businessmen want to create an Arab version of FC Barcelona.

This would work along the lines of the way Manchester City has its MLS presence in the form of the New York City club.