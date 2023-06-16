Barcelona make decision on Ousmane Dembele

"Barcelona" wants to extend the contract with French forward Ousmane Dembele, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, the Catalan club hopes to reach a new agreement with the Frenchman as soon as possible. The deadline for Dembele's release clause in his contract has decreased from 100 to 50 million euros until July 31. Extending the contract with the player is a priority task for the club.

In the current season, 26-year-old Dembele has played 35 matches for "Barcelona" in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.