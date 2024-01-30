RU RU NG NG KE KE
Barcelona lost yet another key player for an indefinite period

Barcelona lost yet another key player for an indefinite period

Football news Today, 10:05
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Barcelona lost yet another key player for an indefinite period

Barcelona's winger João Félix has been sidelined due to a knee ligament strain, sustained during the team's training session this morning, as announced by the Barcelona press office.

However, the expected duration of the Portuguese winger's return to the pitch has not been disclosed. It will depend on the progression of his recovery.

In the current season, the Portuguese player has netted seven goals in 28 matches for the Blaugranas. João Félix is on loan to Barcelona from Atlético, and the club has expressed its intention to potentially secure his permanent contract.

Earlier, it was revealed that Barcelona's primary defender, Alejandro Balde, would no longer participate in the ongoing season due to an injury.

Barcelona currently occupies the fourth position in the La Liga table after 21 rounds. On January 31, the Catalan team will face Osasuna.

Previously, there were reports about Barcelona's management aspiring to bring Jürgen Klopp as the head coach during the summer.

