Barcelona lost two key players after the match against Real Madrid

According to AS, two key players of Barcelona suffered injuries during the first half of the friendly match against Real Madrid.

Danish defender Andreas Christensen was forced to request a substitution in the 29th minute due to muscle pain. German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan felt discomfort in his adductor muscle and was replaced in the 42nd minute. Both players will undergo medical examinations in the near future to determine the severity of their injuries and the estimated recovery time.

Andreas Christensen, who is 27 years old, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2022. He joined the Catalan club from Chelsea as a free agent. In the previous season, Christensen played 32 matches for Barcelona, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Ilkay Gundogan, aged 32, has been with Barcelona since the summer of 2023. He joined the Catalan club from Manchester City as a free agent. Gundogan's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025, with the possibility of extending it for one more year.