Barcelona looking to sign Croatia midfielder

Barcelona are interested in Inter and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Catalan club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. Barça head coach Xavi wants to use the Croat as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has left the club. The problems with Brozovic's transfer are his €25m cost and the fact that he has financially lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Brozovic, 30, made 40 appearances for Inter in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.