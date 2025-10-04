RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona is unhappy. Marc Bernal has been recalled from the Spanish U21 team

Catalans concerned about player's condition after injury
Football news Today, 10:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Barcelona dissatisfied as Marc Bernal withdrawn from Spain youth squad Photo: x.com/BarcaTimes

Catalan giants Barcelona are far from pleased with the decision made by the head coach of Spain's youth national team. Marc Bernal received a call-up despite only recently recovering from a serious injury and featuring for his club in just three matches, spending a total of only 23 minutes on the pitch.

Later, the Spanish Football Federation announced that Bernal would not participate in the upcoming games and would not join the squad. The RFEF noted that Bernal is experiencing physical discomfort, which led to the reversal of the initial decision.

According to journalist Jose Alvarez, the club was not particularly enthusiastic about the original call-up. Barça's management believes it is too soon for the player to return to full training after the severe injury that sidelined him for almost the entire previous season.

It is worth recalling that the 18-year-old Bernal has only just recovered and is gradually regaining his form, but remains far from peak condition. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is convinced that the young talent needs to return cautiously, which is why the club has concerns about his involvement in international matches.

