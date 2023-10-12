Barcelona is ready to spend heavily on the Spanish national team player

Barcelona is not giving up hope of signing Leipzig and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo next summer.

According to the German publication Sport Bild, the Spanish champion can activate compensation for the Spanish football player.

In Olmo's current contract with Leipzig, which runs until June 2027, the compensation amount is set at 65 million euros.

Interestingly, the situation with the transfer amount may change dramatically. This will happen if the football player signs a new contract with his club and a new compensation amount is included in the agreement.

It is noted that Barcelona representatives have already held a meeting with Olmo's agents to discuss the terms of a possible transfer. Negotiations took place last year.

This season, Olmo has played four matches for Leipzig in all competitions, in which he has scored five goals and one assist.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's estimated value is 40 million euros.