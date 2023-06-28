Barcelona is ready to sell one of its leaders
Photo: Barcelona Twitter
Barcelona will be forced to sell players during the summer transfer window.
In particular, the club is considering the sale of midfielder Frank Kessie, who has the option of a move to Al Ahly.
The player himself has not yet made a decision about his future, but the Catalans are ready to release the 26-year-old player for a sum of not less than €30 million.
Last season, Kessie played in 43 games, scored three goals and made three assists.
